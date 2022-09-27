NSW gov to help reissue driver's licences after Optus breach

The NSW state government has changed its stance on re-issuing identity documents in the wake of the huge Optus data breach.

Minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello announced on LinkedIn that the NSW government has set up a helpline for citizens affected by the breach.

The service, ID Support NSW, is on 1800 001 040.

The offer of assistance seems to represent a significant policy shift in favour of reissuing identity documents, a notoriously difficult exercise.

“Behind the scenes the NSW Department of Customer Service, Transport for NSW, Cyber Security NSW, ID Support and Registry of Births Death and Marriages - are working with Optus to make the process of re-issuing of NSW identity documents as seamless as possible," Dominello said.

He added that if a customer is told by Optus their driver's licence number and driver's licence card number were compromised, they are “strongly advised to apply for a replacement licence”.

In comments to the LinkedIn post, Dominello acknowledged there are still issues being worked through to make the process simpler.

It has been reported that Service NSW won't accept the initial notification email from Optus as evidence; Dominello said this is being worked on by Optus and Transport for NSW, with a resolution anticipated as early as tomorrow.

Additionally, the replacement cost is currently borne by the licence holder; Dominello suggested the issue of costs is also live in discussions with the telco.

CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told ABC AM that Optus has “been working behind the scenes with all the licensing authorities … to see what we can do to reissue licenses in the case where they believe that that’s necessary”.

Other states and territories to follow?

iTnews has asked the offices of Queensland’s transport minister Mark Bailey and Victoria’s transport minister Ben Carroll whether similar moves are being considered in those states.

At this stage, the Queensland government doesn’t seem to be going as far as NSW.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson told iTnews: “We are working with the department of Home Affairs which is coordinating input with all Australian transport agencies regarding the matter.

“We have received some enquiries from Optus customers and where possible, we are helping people in this matter.

“It is important to remember a TMR driver's licence remains a highly secure identity document with a range of physical security features to prevent alteration or forgery.

“Furthermore, customers interacting with TMR online using personal information are required to use two-factor authentication.”

The spokesperson referred Optus customers concerned at any fraudulent activity using their driver licence number “should immediately contact the Queensland Police Service.”

Privacy commissioner backs O’Neil’s reform call

On ABC AM, Australian information commissioner and privacy commissioner Angelene Falk backed calls by Home Affairs and cyber security minister Clare O’Neil for heavier penalties for privacy breaches.

“I think we do need to look at law reform in this area," Falk said, adding that the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has made submissions to this effect to the former government’s review of the Privacy Act.

Falk said penalties need to go beyond “the cost of doing business” to be genuine deterrents that “incentivise compliance with privacy law”.

“I support reform proposals that have sought to align the kinds of fines that I can seek through the Federal Court, with the $10 million threshold that exists in consumer competition law," she said.

Meanwhile, law firm Slater and Gordon claimed to have received “thousands” of registrations of interest for a possible class action filing over the breach.