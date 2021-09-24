NSW DCS to use ServiceNow as cluster-wide corporate services tool

NSW’s Department of Customer Service is planning to make ServiceNow its “single front door” for corporate services after expanding its use of the tool last year.

As part of a broader program to “reimagine” itself, the central agency has recently embarked on a 12-month transformation aimed at improving its corporate service delivery model.

It follows a decision to adopt ServiceNow across the DCS cluster for “IT as well as finance, HR, payroll and ERP services provided by the business process outsourced (BPO) partner” last year.

ServiceNow was previously used by just one business unit within the department, according to a request for tender issued earlier this month.

The IT service management (ITSM) module is now being used for “all ICT incidents and service requests across the cluster”, while the “HR service delivery (HRSD) module is used for transactional HR and finance requests”.

The IT operations management (ITOM) module has also been implemented, but it is continuing to be “refined”.

Following the initial expansion, DCS said it is now looking to “extend the use of ServiceNow to more transactional and advisory services within corporate services”.

For this, DCS is calling for a partner to work with it and an unnamed consulting partner over the next 9-12 months to deliver “a simple, intuitive customer centric solution to support the… transition”.

DCS envisages ServiceNow will become the “single front door for staff to access corporate services” and facilitate processes like onboarding and procurement that “traverse multiple systems”.

“The objective is for staff to self-serve where possible and for digitisation and automation to be utilised where feasible,” tender documents state.

It means ServiceNow may need to be integrated with a range of applications, including SAP’s ERP central component (ECC), business warehouse (BW) and Fieldglass.

Other integrations on the cards include Cornerstone, SailPoint, Microsoft SharePoint, Squiz and Signavio.

Expanding the use of ServiceNow is also expected to improve the “way corporate services staff do their jobs, automating manual tasks where possible and improving outdated and clunky processes”.

DCS is looking to enter a contract by December 2021 and gradually onboard resources by January 2022.