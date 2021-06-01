Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

NSW Customer Service dept hunts new CIO to lead merged IT group

Following restructure.

The NSW Department of Customer Service is looking for a chief information officer to lead cluster-wide IT following the planned restructure of its CIO and chief technology officer groups.

The central agency put out the call for the top job on Friday, with prospective candidates given just a week to get their applications in.

“This is a new role allowing for a new direction to oversee our information and technology functions across [the] department,” the job ad states.

As reported by iTnews, DCS is planning to merge its two IT teams – the CIO and chief technology officer groups – into a single IT entity by August.

It coincides with a shakeup of IT shared services, with a new ‘best of breed’ IT service model to replace all 13 of the service lines provided under the GovConnect arrangement with Unisys by July.

DCS expects the restructure will allow “unified ownership of service delivery and improved collaboration between teams”, as well as “greater clarity” for customers.

The future CIO office will oversee six of seven new service lines, including customer engagement, portfolio management, service integration and digital delivery, innovation and architecture.

According to the job ad, the incoming CIO will be expected to use their expertise to “enhance technical services across [the] cluster”, which consists of more than 10,000 employees.

Portfolio agencies include the one-stop shop for government services, Service NSW, as well as Revenue NSW and the NSW Telco Authority.

The successful candidate will have a “proven delivery record”, with experience across solution design, systems, infrastructure, architecture, enterprise applications and service delivery.

A “keen interest across legacy IT platform and capabilities and emerging technologies” is also expected, as is the ability to turn challenges into “adaptable, adoptable and effective” solutions.

DCS has not detailed a remuneration package for the position, though the position is expected to be at least a senior executive service band 2 level role.

The department also recently went looking for a new chief information security officer to take over an “expanded” set of responsibilities.

