NEXTDC to build first NT data centre

NEXTDC is set to build its first data centre in the Northern Territory after purchasing a parcel of land in Darwin from the territory government.

The data centre provider revealed plans to develop the Tier III facility and “mission-critical operation centre”, known as D1, on Monday.

The land purchase follows an expression of interest (EOI) process run by the government last year to find one or more providers to construct data centres in the suburb of Wishart.

The government has a vision to make Darwin the country’s next data centre hub, building on recent investment in connectivity through the terabit territory initiative.

“We’re excited to work with NextDC to build this world-class data centre in Darwin,” NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

“We want to make the Territory a hub for digital industries and investment, and now we can look forward to building infrastructure that will create new jobs and opportunities.”

NEXTDC said Vocus would provide “high-capacity connectivity to D1 on its terabit territory fibre network” and would also serve as an anchor tenant in the facility.

The data centre will also support Vocus’ ongoing cable deployments, including the Australia-Singapore cable and ‘Project Horizon’ cable between Geraldton and Port Hedland in WA.

NEXTDC CEO Craig Scroggie said the company was honoured to be selected as the government’s strategic partner to “work together to continue to strengthen the territory’s digital industry”.

“This digital infrastructure development represents an important investment for the NT, that will further support and accelerate the growth of the northern digital gateway in Australia,” he said.