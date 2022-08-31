NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra

By on
NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra
Brad Whitcomb.

Starts next year.

NBN Co’s chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb is set to shift to Telstra after almost eight-and-a-half years with the government-backed network operator.

Telstra said in a statement that Whitcomb would replace Michael Ackland as group executive of consumer and small business.

Ackland was promoted to chief financial officer at Telstra in early May, replacing Vicki Brady who is now the incoming Telstra CEO.

Brady said that Whitcomb “has had a remarkable career with a long list of customer-focused roles across the US, Japan and Australia.”

“In his current role as chief customer officer for NBN Co, he is accountable for delivering more than $5 billion in annual wholesale broadband services revenue across a range of access technologies, giving him an intrinsic understanding of the Australian telco market,” she said.

“While much of his career has been in telco, he has also helped found a software business, worked for an energy utility and a smart metering business. Brad’s mix of strategic ability, strong leadership and telecommunications track record position him well for the role.

“Brad currently works closely with NBN Co’s retail partners to deliver end-to-end customer solutions to Australian consumers so he understands that customer experience is at the heart of our business.”

Whitcomb has also held strategy, culture and business transformation roles at NBN Co.

Immediately prior to joining NBN Co back in 2014, he was the chief strategy and business transformation officer at Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA).

He is set to join Telstra from January 16 next year.

Amanda Hutton will act in the group executive of consumer and small business role until that time.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn cotelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'
Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems
Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers

Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?