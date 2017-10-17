NBN Co works to recover cost of network damage

NBN Co is scaling up a new internal team tasked with investigating damage to network assets and trying to recoup the cost of repairs.

The company began putting together a recoverable damages team in October last year, but its existence was only made public last week.

The team is still being described internally as new, and has two aims: to “maximise the recoverability of costs, and assist with analysis to drive damage minimisation” on network assets.

Pointing to its age, NBN Co indicated last week there was still “a lot of scope to create and streamline processes to achieve best practice” in the damages recovery area.

It is understood that prior to October 2016, the recovery of restoration costs “from third parties found responsible for causing damage to the NBN” was performed by the company’s commercial works division.

The scale-up of the network build means there is a higher chance of assets being damaged. The main causes of damage are council/road works, renovations to homes or businesses, or car accidents taking out portions of infrastructure.

Apart from pursuing the cause of any damage for costs, the recoverable damages team also has a preventative function, trying to ensure third party workers follow procedures such as ‘dial before you dig’.

Such procedures may not prevent damage to cables - the data held by ‘dial before you dig’ teams is not always accurate, and the placement of in-ground infrastructure can vary from where it is believed to be located.

NBN Co has not always pursued third parties to try to recover the costs of damage.

In 2011 NBN Co decided to absorb the cost of damage to pit-and-pipe in new housing estates. Such damage can be caused by heavy vehicles rolling over pit lids during the construction of new homes.

It isn’t clear if the recoverable damages team has been set up due to an increase in the number of cases of damage on the network.

An NBN Co spokesperson did not address questions on the incidence of damage nor on how many occasions the company is typically compensated.

It is also unclear how the company is able to accurately determine who damaged network assets, particularly in cases where the asset is not visually monitored.

NBN Co is using a two year-old deployment of Salesforce to keep track of cases of damage.