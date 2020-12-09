NBN Co to undertake $200m IT transformation

NBN Co is set to embark on a $200 million project to simplify and modernise its IT architecture, touted as the “largest IT transformation” it has ever undertaken.

The project, which was first reported by CommsDay, is codenamed the ‘systems digital roadmap’, with works divided among three pillars.

Chief information officer Debbie Taylor said in a statement to iTnews that the program is about “digitising NBN Co”.

Taylor said it would help the company to “drive new pathways for how we work as an industry, building new capabilities quicker and more cost effectively across the telco industry, with the aim of delivering better services for customers.”

She said that the works would be undertaken “in consultation and collaboration with internet retailers”.

The first part of the work focuses on the end-to-end digital customer experience delivered through retailers.

Taylor said the results of this effort would be “game-changing ... essentially allowing disparate IT systems across NBN Co and the retailers to be vertically integrated into one ecosystem for the benefit of the customer.”

Under a second pillar, NBN Co intends to “significantly reduce the number of applications” in its environment, “as well as simplify and modernise [its] systems”, enabling more efficient and cost-effective development.

The third part of the transformation is about uplifting the technology environment to attract and retain IT staff.

“Because we are using the latest technological tools, techniques and methodologies, we are creating a working environment that cultivates creativity and innovation, which in turn delivers better outcomes for customers, our industry partners and NBN Co,” Taylor said.

“This is a very attractive proposition for technical people.”

Taylor said that the timing was right for an IT transformation of the size and scale proposed.