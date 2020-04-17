NBN Co to temporarily cut internet costs for low-income families

NBN Co will temporarily waive wholesale costs for low-income families with school-aged children and other customers suffering financial hardship under a $150 million scheme.

The scheme, announced by the Government on Friday morning, is being targeted as financial relief for internet users that are the hardest hit by COVID-19 related closures.

It comprises three $50 million tranches.

The first is for low-income families with school-aged children and is meant to help them “access the internet for educational purposes”.

NBN Co said it is working with the Department of Education and schools in each state and territory “to ensure this initiative reaches those most in need.”

This appears to mirror an idea raised by the federal opposition earlier this month to identify families most in need of broadband assistance.

“NBN Co will waive the $37 monthly wholesale charge, paid for by internet providers, for many services on the 25/5 Mbps speed tier plan available from April until September,” the Government said.

“This is an opt-in scheme for internet providers.

“Participating providers will have their corresponding retail offering assessed by an internal panel at NBN Co to ensure that low-income families will have access to the most cost effective NBN packages.”

Clarification is being sought on how this offer will appear to market.

Retail service providers incur costs above the wholesale fees they pay to NBN Co, and it is unclear whether these costs will be paid by the family or whether some may need to be absorbed by the retailer.

A second $50 million tranche will be allocated to households experiencing financial hardship.

“Financial relief will be provided by NBN Co to internet providers so that they can maintain NBN connections for households that are unable to pay some or all of their bills,” the Government said.

The third allotment of $50 million is to support small and medium businesses.

“Relief measures will include waiving wholesale monthly costs paid by internet providers for businesses facing COVID-19 related financial hardship, and providing internet providers with discounted access to new business-grade services until 31 January next year,” the Government said.

The measures are an outcome of an “expedited industry consultation led by NBN Co involving more than 50 internet providers, Government and the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN).”

More to come