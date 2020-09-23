NBN Co to provide "instant online quotes" for Technology Choice upgrades

NBN Co to provide "instant online quotes" for Technology Choice upgrades

Unveils revamp of user-pays scheme.

NBN Co is set to make major changes to its user-pays upgrade scheme, removing application fees and providing “instant online quotes”.

The network builder’s new corporate plan reveals that the Technology Choice program is set to be revamped, now that the government will pay for many fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) to full fibre upgrades - one of the key upgrades requested through the scheme.

NBN Co currently charges a $330 per premises fee just to apply to have your access technology switched.

From there, the company then produces a quote, which only about six percent of applicants find acceptable and pay.

NBN Co will now “make important improvements to the Technology Choice program”, it said.

The improvements to the program will focus on making it more cost effective including improved pricing by completing builds at lower cost, especially for ‘group switches’,” NBN Co said in its corporate plan.

“Customer accessibility will also be improved with a simplified website, instant online quotes, and application fee removal.”

The company did not say when it would make the changes.

