NBN Co may have its costs examined in the back half of 2020

By on
NBN Co may have its costs examined in the back half of 2020

As competition watchdog sides with Telstra.

NBN Co could wind up having its costs examined in more detail in the back half of the year following a call by Telstra for greater scrutiny.

The ACCC said Friday last week [pdf] that it agreed with Telstra that existing accounting mechanisms used to track NBN Co’s expenditure “do not provide for the identification of costs and revenues associated with different services.”

As iTnews reported back in April, Telstra had been angling for a breakdown of NBN Co’s costs “by technology type and customer type” to expose the presence of any cross-subsidies between internet products.

A full cost breakdown could show the extent to which NBN Co uses its residential network to cross-subsidise its enterprise play, or the extent to which city users cross-subsidise those in regional and remote areas.

The ACCC indicated that it was unsure what the best regulatory mechanism would be to pursue granularity of NBN Co’s costs.

It noted the details could be pursued through work it will now do “to identify and quantify the extent of NBN Co’s non-commercial costs” as part of the recently-passed regional broadband scheme (RBS) or “broadband tax”.

“We also note that NBN Co has been required under previous versions of the statement of expectations to provide accounting separation reports to the government,” the ACCC said.

“We propose to commence a more detailed assessment and industry engagement on transparency requirements between commercial and non-commercial services in the second half of 2020. 

“As part of this assessment, we will consider the role of the regional broadband scheme in providing this function and the previous accounting separation requirements on NBN Co in order to identify whether additional measures are required.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc costs nbn nbn co rbs telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

ATO to match data for early access super scheme, JobKeeper crackdown

ATO to match data for early access super scheme, JobKeeper crackdown
NSW govt data centre goes down after power outage

NSW govt data centre goes down after power outage
What Atlassian's futuristic Sydney tech hub will look like

What Atlassian's futuristic Sydney tech hub will look like
7-Eleven Australia deploys facial recognition on customer feedback tablets

7-Eleven Australia deploys facial recognition on customer feedback tablets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?