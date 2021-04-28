NBN Co may cap excess bandwidth charges paid by internet providers

NBN Co is proposing to introduce a ‘soft cap’ on excess bandwidth charges that internet providers incur as broadband usage increases, subject to conditions including its own profitability.

The soft cap idea is contained in a follow-up consultation paper as part of NBN Co’s current pricing inquiry, and is touted as a response to calls from the likes of Aussie Broadband to reinstate a bandwidth bonus that ran through much of 2020.

Reinstating that specific excess fee holiday is “not financially sustainable in the long-term,” NBN Co said today.

In its place, however, the company is proposing to introduce a “soft cap” on excess charges, assuming certain conditions are met.

Those conditions, as written in the consultation paper, are:

“Where total nbn costs, before any rebates, on a three month rolling average per service basis for TC-4 has risen by seven percent year-on-year relative to the same three months, assessed on a month by month basis.

“That monthly churn remains below the retail service provider’s (RSP’s) historical annualised churn rate plus 10 percent”.

In a statement, the company said the cap would also be “subject to a fair use policy.”

“The offer is intended to increase retailers’ cost certainty in the potential event that data usage increases significantly,” it said.

“NBN Co is proposing to run the offer from December 2021 to December 2022.”

“Based on the usage growth estimates provided by RSPs, this threshold is estimated to provide significant cost savings in these scenarios,” NBN Co added in its consultation paper.

To what extent excess charges would be capped if the conditions are met remains unclear. iTnews is seeking clarification and will update this article where possible.

Long-term change discussion brought forward

Another major shift by NBN Co is to bring forward discussions on future pricing constructs by initiating a special access undertaking (SAU) variation process with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

NBN Co said in its first pricing review paper that it hoped not to have these discussions until at least FY23.

That was met with scorn from across the industry, which went into the consultation having already laid out what it wanted: a single flat-rate charge for NBN services, instead of a charge made up of fixed and variable components.

NBN Co’s position became untenable last month once it revealed it had modelled a flat-rate charge but not shared it with anyone.

“In light of Industry’s request to implement future changes to its pricing construct as soon as possible and the ACCC’s preference to engage directly with retailers and other stakeholders on a sustainable, long-term pricing framework, NBN Co intends to initiate an SAU variation process that will also serve as the vehicle for further consultation on long-term pricing reform,” the company said.

“NBN Co intends to provide a discussion paper to industry outlining the key elements of our proposed approach to the SAU variation in May 2021.

“We understand that the ACCC may also seek industry views on our proposed approach prior to any lodgement of the variation.”

The SAU process will also address some long-delayed administrative changes to the SAU, and revive talk of a “targeted, long-term, low-income offer”, which has been on the roadmap for some time.

More to come