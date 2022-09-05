NBN Co looks to build a digital twin

NBN Co has given a strong indication that it intends to build a digital twin of its network, with two people being hired specifically for the effort.

iTnews can reveal that the company is in midst of hiring an "executive manager for digital twin and innovation environments" as well as an "innovation environment architect" as a direct report to that executive manager.

The function will sit within an NBN chief technology ofice "lab".

Digital twins, virtual replicas of the physical world, have become popular ways to simulate the production impact of new ideas or systems.

Other backers of the technology include Defence, Airservices Australia, Endeavour Energy, Australia Post, the Victorian and NSW state governments, and more.

An NBN Co spokesperson was cautious about the status of the company's thinking and activity in the digital twin space.

"NBN Co has been investigating digital twin technology since 2019," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

"Using visualisation in software, we are able to investigate future networking designs in a virtualised lab environment to carry out proof-of-concept activities."

The innovation architect is expected to help set up the lab environment for technology investigations, as well as maintain and support software and network devices in the lab.

The executive manager's remit proved more difficult to find: there is no prior mention of the position to be found on the internet.

NBN Co previously outlined digital twins as one of the “most significant trends” when building digital reliance in a 2021 digital reliance white paper.