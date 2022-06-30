NBN Co boosts its business service to 10Gbps

NBN Co has followed TPG into the 10 Gbps business service market.

The move comes as the result of enhancements to NBN Co's wholesale Enterprise Ethernet product, and will be available in 304 business fibre zones whose footprint covers a claimed 900,000 businesses.

Plans are now available to retailers in speed tiers from 2Gbps up to 10Gbps, symmetric.

The fibre-to-the-premises business product is “Ethernet standards compatible” across all retailers, NBN Co said in its announcement.

Target customers cited by NBN Co include “health professionals supporting highly data intensive imaging; schools requiring plans based on dedicated wholesale bandwidth on the NBN; and franchises running business-critical and cloud applications and small to medium businesses with high upload and download requirements”.

Around two-thirds of locations in the NBN business fibre zones are eligible to get the high speed services delivered within 50 business days.

Access to the higher speeds will be supported through a new business network termination device.

NBN Co added that connection costs will be fully subsidised for retailers on a 36 month contract for premises located in business fibre zones.

The service will also be available to data centres in metro and regional locations on an on-demand basis.

Earlier this month, TPG launched a 10Gbps business service to the roughly 137,000 businesses in its service footprint.