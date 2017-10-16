National Pharmacies uses in-store facial recognition

National Pharmacies, which has branded chemists in three states, has introduced facial recognition technology to allow customers to perform a range of transactions using in-store kiosks.

The kiosks can be found in the approximately 100 branded pharmacies in South Australia, Victoria and NSW. They are physically Samsung tablets running Oracle's mobile cloud service (MCS).

When one of National Pharmacies' 350,000 registered customers approaches a kiosk, they can now authenticate using facial recognition.

The tablet's camera takes a photo, which is then passed to Amazon Rekognition, a deep-learning tool used for image analysis.

Rekognition converts the photo to attributes that National Pharmacies then matches with data about the customer held in an instance of Oracle identity management.

General manager Ryan Klose told Oracle Openworld 2017 that National Pharmacies' trials of Rekognition had convinced it of the need to use it in conjunction with Oracle technology, instead of as a standalone way to authenticate members.

“We had to deal with people using pictures of themselves on their phone to register their face. If you want to log on as me and you didn’t use any other technology (to verify the photo) then it would just work with a photo,” Klose said.

Klose said National Pharmacies had come up with "a number of techniques" to properly authenticate a member on its kiosks, though he declined to offer further details.

"If you’re innovating in security, the less predictable you are, the better," he said.

Through the in-store kiosks, customers are able to access seven different software platforms.

They can update their membership details, look up previous transactions and book an appointment with the pharmacist for bone density, diabetes or other type of health checkup.

Members can also use the kiosks to print off promotional vouchers sent to their mobile app, or to interact with other elements of the pharmacy's loyalty programs.

“Early on, we launched a mobile app but we found some members chose not to use mobile phones as their retail (interface)," Klose said.

"It wasn’t fair that they weren’t made these offers other than through the mobile" so the organisation expanded the ways it rewarded loyalty.

Customers that do use National Pharmacies' app are offered inducements when they are within range of a store.

The mobile app uses location services on Android and iOS and Oracle MCS to analyse the data and send vouchers to individual members if they are within a defined radius of a store.

Klose said they could also tell if members were near promotional points such as bus stops or shopping centres and fire off vouchers.

The organisation said it planned to use this capability to capitalise on its sponsorship of local sports clubs - targeting members in basketball stadiums and on soccer fields, for example.

“We can fire off offers that make sense. For example, we can push a sporting injury kit to the parents when the kids are playing soccer,” Klose said.

Augmented pricing

Klose also said that National Pharmacies is working on an augmented reality app called vOffer in time for Christmas.

Through vOffer, a member can view a store through the camera on their phone and see prices or product information tailored to them.

”You can give different members different prices depending on their purchase patterns,” Klose said.

The augmented reality app was inspired by the Pokemon Go craze. It was built with Oracle MCS and has some elements of gamification, Klose said.

Members could sit at a cafe in a shopping centre and use the app to “see” the location of the store, which products were on discount and collect tokens to win a prize.

A similar project under trial, called vSelection, shows relevant products to a member’s health complaint.

“It can be quite overwhelming to know what to get if I have hayfever or a runny nose. Products will pop up as you spin around (with the camera) and show you what works for hayfever,” Klose said.

“It’s helping in the health selection process. There are 10,000 SKUs [different products] in a store; it’s harder [to choose] than [going to] the supermarket.”

Sholto Macpherson travelled to Oracle OpenWorld 2017 as a guest of Oracle.