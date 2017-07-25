NAB suffers payment processing glitch

National Australia Bank says it has resolved an issue that delayed Centrelink and other payments from showing up in customers’ accounts.

Users started reporting missing transactions as early as 4am AEST, and the number of complaints escalated throughout Tuesday morning as it became clear that it was a widespread problem.

Customers vented on social media that money they had expected to be processed overnight failed to show up in their accounts this morning.

Though many of those affected were waiting on Centrelink payments, some reported money transfers and salary payments had not gone through.

The bank admitted to issues at around 9am AEST.

“We're currently experiencing issues with some payments processing,” NAB said in a Twitter statement.

“Our teams are working to fix it ASAP. We're sorry for any inconvenience.”

A NAB spokesperson said the problem had been fixed but did not provide detail on the cause, such as whether it was a batch processing or reconciliation issue.

At the time of writing, customers were also beginning to report that anticipated funds were now being reflected in their account balances.