NAB lands Westpac’s consumer bank CIO

By on
NAB lands Westpac&#8217;s consumer bank CIO
Anastasia Cammaroto.

Joins as CIO of personal banking.

NAB has landed Westpac’s former consumer bank CIO Anastasia Cammaroto to lead technology across its own personal banking operations.

Cammaroto said last year she would leave Westpac Group in 2021 after more than 23 years at the bank, but did not disclose where she was headed at the time.

iTnews can now reveal that she has been appointed as CIO of personal banking, sitting in NAB’s technology and enterprise operations division.

NAB group executive for technology and enterprise operations, Patrick Wright, told iTnews that Cammaroto “will play a key role in NAB’s transformation to creating a simpler and faster bank, delivering better experiences for our customers and colleagues.”

“I am delighted to welcome Anastasia to the team,” he said.

At Westpac, Cammaroto was the CIO foir its consumer, enterprise services and group business units.

She oversaw digital, branch and virtual contact technology services as well as internal employee technologies across those units.

Prior to that Cammaroto held various senior technology roles with BT Financial Group including a three-year stint as its CIO.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio finance financeit nab personal banking training & development westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of software security: Open Source Edition
State of software security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade
Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia

Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia
NBN Co runs fixed wireless tower on diesel generator for over two years

NBN Co runs fixed wireless tower on diesel generator for over two years
NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards

NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?