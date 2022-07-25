NAB hits same skills milestone with Microsoft and AWS

NAB said it is now second only to Microsoft Australia in the number of employees with Microsoft certifications, a feat it previously also achieved with AWS.

The bank said it now has 1800 staff who are now Microsoft certified, spanning services including Azure, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Teams.

In a statement issued by Microsoft, the bank said another 4000 staff, including 500 engineers and interns, are also in line to undertake Microsoft training over the next 18 months.

NAB has pursued a multi-cloud strategy since 2018, and at the time created a 'cloud guild' program that by last year had delivered cloud training to 7000 staff.

“Microsoft’s Worldwide Learning team has been working with NAB’s cloud guild since 2020 to amplify learning opportunities for the bank’s employees,” Microsoft said.

“We are continuing to evolve our industry-leading cloud journey and as we do that, it’s vital that we invest in our colleagues to thrive in this new environment," NAB’s CTO Steve Day added.

“Over the last four years, we’ve trained more than 7000 of our people in cloud technology and that continues across our workforces in Australia, Vietnam and India.

"Our partnership with Microsoft has ensured that our significant investment in technology is well-supported by a significant investment in our people, which ultimately leads to better customer experiences.”

The bank has also begun a blended program to deliver Microsoft Certified: Azure Adminstrator certifications, a four-week program for 200 participants at a time.