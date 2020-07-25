Mystery actor disrupts Emotet malware distribution botnet

By on
Mystery actor disrupts Emotet malware distribution botnet

Malware payloads replaced with animated GIFs.

Security researchers are watching the infrastructure of malware delivery botnet Emotet being compromised by an unknown actor, and disrupting the criminals' activities in the process.

Microsoft cyber security researcher Kevin Beaumont wrote that someone is currently replacing the malware files distributed by Emotet with animated GIF images.

The images include one of Hackerman, who starred in the internet cult classic Kung Fury.

Beaumont last year discovered that the Emotet gang used a very insecure payload distribution method.

This involves the Emotet criminals using hacked Wordpress sites for storing the malware files users are tricked into executing.

To manage the distribution of malware, the Emotet gang leave an open source webshell application on the sites for access and control.

"Their passwords and techniques for this are known. The net impact is anybody can replace their payloads," Beaumont said.

Around a quarter of all Emotet distributed malware payloads have been replaced in an automated fashion, Beaumont and other researchers estimate.

Instead of executing the malware when users click on links in phishing emails, an animated GIF displays in the user's browser.

Currently, there's no indication as to who is disrupting the Emotet operation.

Beaumont speculated that it might be the Emotet criminals themselves, or other threat actors trying to sabotage the botnet.

Security researchers could also be behind disrupting Emotet, Beaumont speculated.

While acknowledging that Emotet is being directly impacted by the attack, Beaumont cautioned that anybody could replace the payloads for other malware that's less detectable.

Emotet had been quiet for several months until recently when Microsoft Security Intelligence noted the botnet had resurfaced with a massive email campaign.

The botnet is believed to have distributed the malware used to attack 19 organisations in Australia last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
emotet kevin beaumont malware ransomware security

Most Read Articles

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month
Westpac to start consolidating bank ops onto new core network within weeks

Westpac to start consolidating bank ops onto new core network within weeks
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack

Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?