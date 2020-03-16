myGov set for Facebook-like overhaul

A Facebook-like digital services platform that promises to give citizens a single view of their interactions with the federal government will be developed for Services Australia.

The new platform is expected to ultimately replace the government’s much-maligned existing online services portal myGov.

myGov was launched in 2013 to provide a single access point for citizens to access a range of Services from the then Department of Human Services and the Australian Tax Office.

While the portal has amassed more than 15 million user accounts since then, there remains “no single platform” that citizens can use to access all online government services and information.

This was made clear in Services Australia's as-yet unreleased strategy, which also revealed that digital services remain fragmented and difficult to use.

But the Digital Transformation Agency is now looking to change that by delivering a myGov update platform, dubbed the government digital experience platform (GOVDXP).

It is considered a key element of the government’s vision for Services Australia, which has been remade in the image of Service NSW to replicate its digital-first, one-stop shop model.

“Large, customer service-focused companies have modernised and transformed their digital experience in recent years,” the DTA said in a blog post late on Friday.

“Australians expect a similar experience from government so they can easily access information and services when and where they need them.”

The platform will initially “operate as an extension to, and in parallel with, myGov” to offer government services across portfolios and jurisdictions.

It will provide a single, tailored view of government for citizens, with “simple, smart and personalised” services and information, including upcoming payments and reminders.

A future GOVDXP is also expected to eventually centre services around life events such as having a baby or experiencing and natural disaster.

“Enhancements to myGov will enable a more effective model for government to deliver the information and services people and businesses need, in a way that works for them,” the DTA said.

SIs wanted to deliver beta solution

A GOVDXP prototype has already been designed by the DTA and is currently being developed by big four consultancy Deloitte under a $1 million contract.

According to a brief on the digital marketplace, the prototype will be developed by May based on government user research and whole-of-government architecture requirements.

The 90-day sprint is intended to inform government thinking, including possible capabilities and systems integration approaches, to progress the development of a beta platform solution.

The DTA late on Friday kicked off its search for a "system integrator with hosting and software partnerships" to design and deliver the beta solution from July.

“The seller is required to propose a suitable package of system integrator services, with separate options for base software product(s) and hosting platform(s),” the brief states.

An industry briefing will be held on March 23.