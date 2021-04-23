My Health Record cyber chief takes flight to Airservices Australia

The Australian Digital Health Agency has lost its chief information security officer of four years, Anthony Kitzelmann, to Airservices Australia.

Kitzelmann, who joined the government agency in charge of the country’s $2 billion My Health Record system back in February 2017, announced his move on LinkedIn.

“The last week has been a mixture of bitter and sweet experiences as I said farewell to my awesome team at the ADHA and headed over to start a new role heading up cyber at Airservices Australia,” he said.

“I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as I work with my new colleagues to build a world class cyber program supporting the business.”

Kitzelmann replaces Airservices’ former CISO Silas Barnes, who has been responsible for securing the systems that manage 11 percent of the world’s airspace since joining from Virgin Australia in November 2019.

It is not clear when Barnes departed the government-owned air traffic management corporation; his LinkedIn profile suggests he is still in the role but open to work. iTnews has contacted Airservices for comment.

An infosec veteran, Kitzelmann spent more than five years at Lockheed Martin prior to joining the ADHA, first as its Australian CISO for three-and-a-half year and then as its APAC CISO.

He also worked as chief of security at police information-sharing agency CrimTrac prior to its merger with the Australian Crime Commission in July 2016, as well as at the Department of Defence as a national ICT security manager.

At the ADHA, Kitzelmann oversaw the dedicated cyber security centre protecting the My Health Record, as well as other national health systems, and the sensitive data contained within.

In that time, the My Health Record transitioned from an opt-in model to an opt-out model, which saw 23 million new records created in the process – the majority of which intially sat empty.

Kitzelmann's departure from ADHA comes three months after Malcolm Thatcher was appointed as the agency’s new chief technology officer.