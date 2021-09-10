Murdoch University to lose its CIO

By on
Source: Universities Australia

Resigns after more than five years.

Murdoch University is set to lose its chief information officer Michael Grant after more than five years.

A spokesperson for the Western Australia-based university confirmed to iTnews that Grant had resigned from the top job.

“Michael Grant, deputy chief operating officer and director IT services… has tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

Grant joined the university in February 2016 ahead of a $50 million, five-year technology investment program. He added the deputy COO role to his title less than two years later.

Prior to that, he spent eight months as the deputy CIO at the University of WA, and before that worked at BHP Billition, Great Southern and Australian Finance Group.

The spokesperson said Grant had “made a significant contribution to the university”, and that it is now in the process of recruiting a new CIO.

According to a job advertisement, the CIO will lead the IT services (ITS) work area and oversee “day-to-day operations, implementation, and delivery of transformational initiatives”.

ITS is separated into three teams: IT planning and governance, solution delivery and IT operations, each of which is led by an associate director.

The CIO is expected to have “high-level expertise” and experience as a senior IT leader in a large organisation and past “success managing a complex portfolio of projects”.

Last month, Murdoch University selected Workday to replace a number of legacy systems across finance, human resources and planning as part of a major business transformation.

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID

New ActiveX Windows zero-day exploited: Microsoft alert

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

