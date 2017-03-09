Microsoft's Slack competitor to arrive in a week

By on
Microsoft's Slack competitor to arrive in a week

Launch event on March 14.

Microsoft will make its answer to Slack, Microsoft Teams, available to Office 365 customers worldwide next week.

The company today invited customers and press to a launch event on March 14 to "celebrate the global availability of Microsoft Teams".

Microsoft debuted a preview version of the colloboration product last November for enterprise and business Office 365 users.

The product was the company's response to strong competition from popular start-up Slack as well as Facebook's Workplace offering.

Microsoft Teams offers tight integration with the company's Office 365 cloud software suite, as well as connections into third-party services like Twitter.

The company indicated it would detail the final features of the platform at next week's launch event before Teams goes live globally.

microsoft slack software

