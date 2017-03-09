Microsoft's Slack competitor to arrive in a week

Microsoft will make its answer to Slack, Microsoft Teams, available to Office 365 customers worldwide next week.

The company today invited customers and press to a launch event on March 14 to "celebrate the global availability of Microsoft Teams".

Microsoft debuted a preview version of the colloboration product last November for enterprise and business Office 365 users.

The product was the company's response to strong competition from popular start-up Slack as well as Facebook's Workplace offering.

Microsoft Teams offers tight integration with the company's Office 365 cloud software suite, as well as connections into third-party services like Twitter.

The company indicated it would detail the final features of the platform at next week's launch event before Teams goes live globally.