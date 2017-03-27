Microsoft's Docs site still leaking sensitive info

By on
Microsoft's Docs site still leaking sensitive info

Reinserted search function not yet fixed.

Microsoft's Docs.com document sharing website continues to reveal private content uploaded by users despite the software giant's assurances that it has addressed the problem.

Microsoft earlier today said it had taken down the Docs.com search function after ZDNet reported it allowed anyone to find sensitive documents through targeted terms such as "password", "application", and "home address".

But the search function quickly reappeared towards the end of the day, and continues to deliver sensitive results like credit card statements, job applications, curricula vitae, and medical information and security clearance forms, iTnews has confirmed.

The documents can be viewed in a web browser and downloaded, and can also be shared by viewers, who don't have to be logged in, on social media and via email, iTnews testing showed.

Viewers can also like the documents, and add them to collections of their choosing.

Adding insult to injury, Microsoft's Bing search engine has indexed a range of documents with sensitive information from Docs.com.

Microsoft set up Docs.com for users to "showcase and discover" documents from the company's products such as the Office productivity suite, Sway, Adobe PDF files, and Minecraft.

The company had not responded to request for comment by the time of publication.

More to come

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
docs microsoft office 365 security

Most Read Articles

Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi

Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi
Rio Tinto engineer turns spare time into $44m

Rio Tinto engineer turns spare time into $44m
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
TPG reverses brief iiNet customer exodus

TPG reverses brief iiNet customer exodus
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?