Microsoft releases patches for leaked, wormable 'SMBGhost' flaw

By on
Microsoft releases patches for leaked, wormable 'SMBGhost' flaw
Source: Marcus Hutchins.

Marcus Hutchins of WannaCry fame releases proof of concept.

Microsoft has rushed out security updates for a remotely exploitable vulnerability in the Windows System Message Block version 3 file sharing protocol that researchers said could be abused to create self-spreading "worms" like the 2017 WannaCry malware.

After leaking information this week of the vulnerability as part of its regular Patch Wednesday round of updates to security vendors who published details about it, Microsoft was only able to  provide a partial workaround for the critical flaw for Server operating systems.

Windows clients with SMBv3 remained vulnerable to exploitation.

Updates for Windows 10 32 and 64-bit systems and Windows Server are now available from  Microsoft, which it strongly recommends users to install them as soon as possible.

Security researchers noted that the vulnerability, known as EternalDarkness and SMBGhost as it doesn't require authentication by attackers, could be used to create self-replicating malware, so-called worms.

Kryptos Logic security researcher, Briton Marcus Hutchins who rose to fame during the 2017 WannaCry worm epidemic that cost vast financial damage, analysed the flaw and found it to be similar to the earlier Remote Desktop Protocol DejaBlue one.

DejaBlue along with another wormable flaw, Bluekeep, were discovered last year and Microsoft issued patches for them in September.

Hutchins has written a proof of concept script for CVE-2020-0796 that can be used to generate denial of service attacks on vulnerable systems.

His employer Kryptos Logic scanned the internet and found some 48,000 vulnerable hosts exposing the SMBv3 protocol to the world.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft security smbv3
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying
In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner

In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner
The winners of the Benchmark Awards 2020 in pictures

The winners of the Benchmark Awards 2020 in pictures
NAB uses 'people analytics' to unlock power of 40k staff

NAB uses 'people analytics' to unlock power of 40k staff
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?