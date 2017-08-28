Microsoft releases Archive Blob Storage

Microsoft has unveiled its Archive Blob Storage service for storing infrequently-used data at a lower cost, as a direct competitor to Google Coldline and AWS Glacier.

The service will compliment Microsoft's Cool Blob Storage that was launched last year as a way for customers to store their infrequently accessed data. Archive Blob storage takes this one step further, by reducing the cost of storing data such as employee and medical records, customer information, financial records and back-ups on Microsoft's lowest-cost tier.

"A significant amount of this data is rarely accessed but must be stored for a long period of time to meet business continuity and compliance requirements," Kumail Hussain, senior program manager at Microsoft, said.

"Additionally, recent and coming advances in artificial intelligence and data analytics are unlocking value from data that might have previously been discarded.

"Customers want to keep more of these data sets for a longer period but need a scalable and cost-effective solution to do so."

Microsoft also announced the public preview of blob-level tiering, which allows customers to manage the tiers (hot, cool and archive) on which their data is managed at an object level.

Archive storage and blob-level tiering will be available on all Blob Storage accounts, and will allow customers who have large volumes of data to upgrade their general purpose accounts, giving them access to cool, archive and blob-level tiering at general availability.

Although pricing for the new archive data storage service hasn't been announced, it will be reduced during the public preview, Microsoft said.

