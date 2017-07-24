Microsoft is killing off Paint

By on
Microsoft is killing off Paint

Graphics app deprecated in Win10.

Microsoft has warned Paint's days are numbered after revealing the graphics app will be deprecated with its next Windows 10 creators update.

The software giant has published a list of features that are removed or deprecated in the next version of Windows 10, which will be out sometime after September.

The document reveals Paint is “not in active development and might be removed in future releases".

Microsoft released the biggest update to Paint in its history last October when it unveiled Paint 3D.

The graphics app has been included in every version of Windows since the first iteration of the operating system - Windows 1.0 - was born in 1985.

Paint is not the only older application to be on the chopping block.

Outlook Express is being removed from Windows altogether, as are the Reader and Reading List, but the functionality of the latter two will be integrated into Microsoft's Edge browser.

The TPM owner and remote password management functions, screen saver functionality in themes, and syskey.exe are all being removed with the next version of Windows 10.

Use of the enhanced mitigation experience toolkit (EMET) will be blocked in favour of the exploit protection feature of Windows Defender Exploit Guard.

Microsoft also says users should adopt full-disk back-up solutions from other vendors rather than its own System Image Backup (SIB) Solution.

The complete list of removed and deprecated features can be found at Microsoft’s support page.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft paint software windows 10

Most Read Articles

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent
Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths

Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths
Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel

Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel
AWS warns users about open S3 buckets

AWS warns users about open S3 buckets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?