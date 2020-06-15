Microsoft hit by Office 365 login issues in A/NZ

Microsoft has confirmed login issues with Office 365 for users in Australia and New Zealand, with thousands reporting problems.

Users of the online productivity suite logged several thousand instances of issues via DownDetector and Twitter on Monday morning.

The company also confirmed the problems in a service health notification, noting that they only impact its Oceania region.

“Users may receive an error when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services,” the company said.

“Users may [see] the following error message: ‘AADSTS90033: A transient error has occurred. Please try again’.”

