Microsoft exposed private TLS key for Dynamics 365

By on
Microsoft exposed private TLS key for Dynamics 365

Took over three months to fix critical credential leak.

Microsoft left customers of its finance and operations edition of Dynamics 365 vulnerable to traffic interception by attackers following a digital credentials bungle.

Software developer Matthias Gliwka wanted to look how Microsoft set up server hosting for business-critical Dynamics 365 applications, and found a wildcard transport layer security (TLS) certificate that included the private key.

Disclosing the private key for a TLS certificate allows anyone to decrypt traffic scrambled with the digital credential and impersonate the server, exposing customer communications without being detected.

Making the matter worse, Microsoft had created a wildcard certificate covering the *.sandbox.operations.dynamics.com domains.

Gliwka noted that anyone extracting the certificate would have access to all Dynamics 365 sandbox (isolated from each other) environments.

He labelled the discovery of the TLS certificate as "shocking".

The software developer was able to export the private key for the TLS certificate with a small C++ program.

He reported the vulnerability to Microsoft's security response centre (MSRC) in the middle of August this year.

Even though Gliwka provided detailed description of the vulnerability, including an encrypted copy of the extracted private key, Microsoft did not think the issue met "the bar for security servicing", because it believed an attacker would require admin credentials.

Gliwka persisted with reporting the flaw to the MSRC and Microsoft's public key infrastructure (PKI) operations until October, when he asked about the case on Twitter and received a response that the issue would be fixed as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, Microsoft did not revoke the leaked Dynamics 365 certificate until German media became involved in November, and the journalist in question opened a ticket on Mozilla's bug tracker system.

The company eventually fixed the vulnerability last week.

By that time, more than 100 days had passed since Gliwka originally reported the issue.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
dynamics dynamics 365 erp microsoft security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Aussie internet suffers as subsea cable cut again

Aussie internet suffers as subsea cable cut again
Optus reveals actual NBN speed stats

Optus reveals actual NBN speed stats
Thousands of Chromebooks mysteriously go offline

Thousands of Chromebooks mysteriously go offline
Atlassian lifts lid on 500TB data lake

Atlassian lifts lid on 500TB data lake
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?