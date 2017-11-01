Microsoft 365 lands in Australia

Microsoft's latest full-suite software as a service offering is out of preview worldwide and available from today.

The subscription-based Microsoft 365 first arrived in July this year, and comprises the company's Windows 10 operating system and Office 365 Business Premium productvitity suite, with the Enterprise Mobility + Security solution.

It offers applications for all user devices, including on non-Microsoft platforms such as Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile operating systems.

Microsoft has also added its Connections email marketing and Listings business information publising services to the SaaS bundle, along with the Invoicing app for billing. All three are currently in preview only, however.

Users also get the MileIQ mileage tracking app with Office 365 Business Premium as part of their Microsoft 365 subscription.

Aimed at organisations with up to 300 users, Microsoft 365 costs $29.59 per user/month on an annual commitment.

Microsoft believes the 365 bundle will appeal to small to medium-sized businesses that are looking for a fully-fledged IT solution without having to manage it themselves.