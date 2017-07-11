Microsoft 365 bundles Office and Windows together

Enterprise customers will be able to buy Windows 10, Office 365, and the Enterprise Mobility + Security solution as part of a new Microsoft 365 subscription-based bundle.

The bundle will come in two main variants, Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Business, the software giant said today.

Microsoft 365 Enterprise is aimed at large organisations and provides the full suite of applications with unified management across users, devices, apps and services, the company said.

It offers two plans: Microsoft 365 Enterprise E3 and E5, available for purchase on August 1 this year. Microsoft has not yet released pricing and licensing terms for the new enterprise software subscription bundle.

For smaller businesses with up to 300 users, the company released the Microsoft 365 Business bundle.

This includes Office 365 Business Premium with tailored security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security, Microsoft said.

Microsoft 365 Business enters public preview on August 3, and will be available later in the year for a subscription charge of US$20 (A$26.30) per user and month.