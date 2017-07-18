Metronode to spend $150m on data centre expansion

Data centre operator Metronode will invest more than $150 million this year to expand its facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, and Unanderra.

Melbourne's 8MW development is in the final stages, while the Unanderra expansion is set to complete by November.

The NSW government is the major tenant in Unanderra and Sydney, having consolidated more than 100 facilities into the two Metronode sites under its GovDC initiative, which allows state agencies to access infrastructure and procure ICT as-a-service from sellers in the GovDC marketplace.

The second data hall in Unanderra will open up the site to co-location services for Illawarra enterprise and commercial customers.

"The speed in which we can build our world-class facilities is an important factor for our customers who need confirmed availability," Metronode chief executive David Yuile said in a statement.

“Metronode data centres offer state-of-the-art, technologically-superior facilities to help our customers grow and scale at speed. Our facilities are also a natural fit for hyperscale cloud providers.

“Flexibility, security and agility is more important than ever to transform businesses and capacity is a distinct advantage because we provide our customers with certainty if they experience unforecasted demand."