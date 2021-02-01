Meet the industrial & primary production finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

This year’s iTnews Benchmark Awards attracted industrial and primary production businesses using technology to create new business opportunities.

To see a snapshot of these projects, watch the three videos we have published about the finalists in this award category.

SA Water’s liveability officer talks about the organisation’s smart irrigation project, which uses live weather forecasts and soil conditions to optimise water use. This project has potential benefits for industry, communities and the environment.

In another video, Beach Energy’s information security manager talks about how the oil and gas company overhauled identity management for 1000 users. Beach Energy expects the project to save tens of thousands of dollars.

You can also see Coates Hire’s CIO lay out the thinking behind the equipment hire company’s bespoke Internet of Things project. He explains the business drivers and technical challenges.

Look for more iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists talking about their projects here this week.

Thank you to Kaspersky for sponsoring this award.