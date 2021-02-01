Meet the industrial & primary production finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on
Meet the industrial & primary production finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

From saving money with IoT to improving security.

This year’s iTnews Benchmark Awards attracted industrial and primary production businesses  using technology to create new business opportunities.

To see a snapshot of these projects, watch the three videos we have published about the finalists in this award category.

SA Water’s liveability officer talks about the organisation’s smart irrigation project, which uses live weather forecasts and soil conditions to optimise water use. This project has potential benefits for industry, communities and the environment.

In another video, Beach Energy’s information security manager talks about how the oil and gas company overhauled identity management for 1000 users. Beach Energy expects the project to save tens of thousands of dollars.

You can also see Coates Hire’s CIO lay out the thinking behind the equipment hire company’s bespoke Internet of Things project. He explains the business drivers and technical challenges.

Look for more iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists talking about their projects here this week.

Thank you to Kaspersky for sponsoring this award.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
beach energy benchmark awards benchmarkawards2021 coates hire industrial primary production projects sa water

Sponsored Whitepapers

Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of software security: Open Source Edition
State of software security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade
NAB lands Westpac&#8217;s consumer bank CIO

NAB lands Westpac’s consumer bank CIO
NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards

NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards
NAB to buy out neobank 86 400

NAB to buy out neobank 86 400
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?