Meet IOOF's new CIO

By on
Sharam Hekmat

Andrew Todd's replacement revealed.

Financial services firm IOOF has lured Sharam Hekmat from payment solutions provider Ezidebit as its new chief information officer.

IOOF had been hunting for a CIO since Andrew Todd announced his resignation after almost eight years in the role last November.

He left the firm to take on a chief technical officer position at ASX-listed finance software firm IRESS. Todd started in his new job earlier this month.

His most recent piece of work prior to his departure from IOOF was to completely rewrite the company's core platform to a microservices architecture.

Hekmat spent seven months as the CTO for Ezidebit before relocating from Brisbane to Melbourne for the IOOF role this month.

Prior to that he worked more than six years as the head of IT for software productivity tool firm PragSoft, and almost ten years in chief architect and information officer roles at Aviva Australia, a life insurance firm now part of NAB insurance arm MLC.

Hekmat also has experience as a software development manager at Nortel and Kodak.

“Sharam will be leading our IT team as we continue to focus on the delivery of improved functionality and a better user experience across our platforms, portals and online accounts," IOOF managing director Christopher Kelaher said in a statement.

"His experience in successfully delivering large-scale IT projects will help ensure we continue to be able to offer better ways for advisers – and clients – to securely manage their investments.”

