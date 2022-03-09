Medibank lands new CISO

Health insurer Medibank has appointed Alex Loizou as its latest chief information security officer.

Loizou officially joined Medibank late January after Stuart Harrison left the role for NBN Co as its general manager for cyber defence.

As CISO, Loizou will report to long-time executive general manager of technology and operations John Goodall.

He will direct Medibank’s security strategy and oversee security operations, business engagement and the company's security uplift.

He will also lead the team responsible for security controls and capabilities.

Loizou most recently worked at Flybuys where he was head of security for two years. His position at Flybuys has since been filled by Daryl Harding.

Prior to Flybuys, Loizou held senior security roles at Bupa, ANZ and ME Bank.