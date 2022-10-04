McMillan Shakespeare lands new CDO

By on
McMillan Shakespeare lands new CDO
Denise Tung.

Head of ecommerce at Optus makes move.

ASX-listed McMillan Shakespeare, which provides novating leasing and salary packaging services, has secured former Optus head of ecommerce and digital experience Denise Tung as its chief digital officer.

Tung said on LinkedIn that she had stepped into the role in September. In a separate post, she said the move from Optus represented a “new chapter” for her career.

“A couple of months ago I finished up at Optus, a place that brought growth opportunities abound over the past five years," Tung wrote.

“I had the privilege working with savvy folks who helped digital take centre stage for customers. 

“I’m super excited to now start my new chapter at McMillan Shakespeare (MMSG) as chief digital officer.

“I’ll be working with a diverse and passionate team of individuals all raring to take digital to a new level. The sky’s the limit.”

As Optus head of ecommerce and digital experience and tribe lead, Tung was responsible for the strategy and implementation of ecommerce capabilities at the telco.

She first joined Optus in 2017 as a general manager of mobile apps and innovation, taking ownership of digital app strategy for consumer markets, including My Optus App, Optus@Home and Loop Live.

Prior to this, Tung worked at CBA for just over three years as executive manager for digital product, sales and segments, overseeing the launch and management of digital platforms for retail banking customers.

She has also worked for LexisNexis, Media Monitors and Salmat Digital.

iTnews could not reach spokespeople for Optus or McMillan Shakespeare.

