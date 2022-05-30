Mastercard hit with ACCC lawsuit over payment routing

By on
Mastercard hit with ACCC lawsuit over payment routing

Tried to deter big business from using eftpos.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking Mastercard to the Federal Court for trying to undermine the Reserve Bank’s ‘least cost routing’ rules.

Under the RBA least cost routing initiative, businesses can choose the lowest cost payment network – eftpos, Visa or Mastercard – to process debit card transactions.

As the ACCC explains in its announcement, eftpos was often the cheapest option.

To keep the transactions on its own network, the ACCC alleges, Mastercard cut deals with more than 20 major retailers like supermarkets, fast food chains and clothing outlets, giving them discounted rates for favouring Mastercard for debit card transactions.

“This meant that these businesses would not process significant debit card volumes through the eftpos network even though eftpos was often the lowest cost provider,” the regulator claimed.

“We allege that Mastercard had substantial power in the market for the supply of credit card acceptance services, and that a substantial purpose of Mastercard’s conduct was to hinder the competitive process by deterring businesses from using eftpos for processing debit transactions,” ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

“We are concerned that Mastercard’s alleged conduct meant that businesses did not receive the full benefit of the increased competition that was intended to flow from the least cost routing initiative.”

The regulator wants “declarations, penalties, costs, and other orders”.

When least cost routing started rolling out in 2019, retailers complained at how long it took the banks to get on board, since contactless payments had existed here for around 13 years.

In February 2020, the RBA instructed banks to stop sending payments through Visa and Mastercard by default.

At the time, RBA governor Philip Lowe threatened regulatory action if banks didn’t change their ways.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccaustralian competition and consumer commissionbankingbankingiteftposfinancemarket powermastercardrbareserve bankvisa

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co sizes up six-figure customer exodus a year to fixed wireless

NBN Co sizes up six-figure customer exodus a year to fixed wireless
NBN Co to cut 160 applications under $200m IT simplification

NBN Co to cut 160 applications under $200m IT simplification
What to expect from the incoming Labor government

What to expect from the incoming Labor government
Macquarie moves SAP core banking to cloud

Macquarie moves SAP core banking to cloud

Digital Nation

Why do DeFi and DAOs matter to business?
Why do DeFi and DAOs matter to business?
CTO Juergen Mueller offers a glimpse into SAP's metaverse play
CTO Juergen Mueller offers a glimpse into SAP's metaverse play
Lendlease launches its own metaverse in Milan
Lendlease launches its own metaverse in Milan
COVER STORY: Data and IoT set digital agriculture on a sustainable future
COVER STORY: Data and IoT set digital agriculture on a sustainable future
COVER STORY: A Year in the Metaverse
COVER STORY: A Year in the Metaverse

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?