Lotterywest finds new CIO

By on
Lotterywest finds new CIO
New Lotterywest CIO Caroline Niewiarowski-Fish
Lotterywest

As Caroline Niewiarowski-Fish joins the team.

Lotterywest, Western Australia's lotteries commission, has appointed former government service delivery director Caroline Niewiarowski-Fish as its new chief information officer.

As Lotterywest’s new CIO Niewiarowski-Fish will be responsible for delivering and managing the technology requirements of the organisation and for developing digital lottery gaming solutions for the state's players.

Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said that previous CIO Christian Rasmussen left in February this year to join the state's Department of Health as its CIO.

“Ms Niewiarowski-Fish loves technology, but is also passionate about complementing human relationships with technology and hopes to bring out the best in the team and harness the opportunities available," Mooney said in a statement.

Officially joining in September, Niewiarowski-Fish said her new role is “an opportunity to work out what is going to be best for Lotterywest and striking the balance between being bleeding edge and cutting edge.”

Lotterywest welcomed Niewiarowski-Fish via LinkedIn, highlighting her extensive 17 year IT career.  

Niewiarowski-Fish joins Lotterywest from the WA government after two-and-a-half years managing IT projects as service delivery director of the Department of Finance.

A WA Department of Finance spokesperson said an “interim internal appointment” has been made while the search is underway to fill Niewiarowski-Fish’s former role.

Prior to this, she was the business systems associate director for six years with the WA Department of Training and Workforce Development, spending over eight years in total with the department.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
caroline niewiarowskifish christian rasmussen cio digital gaming gov govit lotterywest training & development wa wa health western australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams
Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs
Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce

Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce
Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system

Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system

Digital Nation

Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?