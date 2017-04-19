Lloyds Bank to deploy Windows Hello biometrics for logins

By on
Lloyds Bank is gearing up to trial biometric authentication for online banking services using Microsoft's Windows Hello.

The bank will test biometric authentication for customers logging into their Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland online banking sites with Windows Hello on Windows 10 devices, to enable customers to access services via fingerprint or facial recognition instead of typing in a password.

The pilot will run in the second half of this year. 

It will use inbuilt infrared cameras on Windows 10 devices to identify faces, so customers can be recognised in a variety of lighting conditions. The technology uses a data representation of a face rather than an image to prevent access via an impersonator using a photograph. 

“With customer experience and security at the forefront of our minds, we are keen to run this pilot to explore the new functionality Windows Hello could give our customers," Gill Wylie, COO of group digital & transformation at Lloyds Banking Group, said in a statement.

Customers will still be able to use passwords if they desire. The bank said customers can opt out of using Windows Hello at any time.

HSBC last year said it would roll out voice recognition technology to 15 million customers, and also allowed users to link their Apple ID fingerprint technology to their bank accounts via mobile banking.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing
