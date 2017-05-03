Labor pledges a tech, science 457 visa

By on
Labor pledges a tech, science 457 visa

Is it SMART?

Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has promised to introduce a skilled migration visa specifically for the technology and science sector if his party is elected into government.

Shorten's SMART - science, medicine, academia, research, and technology - visa would be reserved for "world leaders" in those sectors coming to work in Australia.

It is in response to the federal government's recently announced changes to the 457 skilled migrant visa, which universities say will make it harder to attract international academics.

The Labor Party says its SMART visa would bring the "best and brightest" from overseas into Australia's universities, research institutes, medical, science and technology industries, and private companies.

The SMART visa would apply for four years and contain salary safeguards, Labor said.

Employers would be required to make genuine attempts to find local workers first, and a new labour market testing agency would be introduced to determine where skills gaps exist and restrist visas to those areas.

The cost of a visa would rise from $330 to $575 under the Labor plan, in an effort to encourage employers to try their best to source local talent first.

Labor would also create a 'SkillUP Training Fund' intended to close skills gaps.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
457 governmentit strategy visa

Most Read Articles

'Can you hear me?' phone scam reaches Australia

'Can you hear me?' phone scam reaches Australia
NBN Co reshuffle sees CTO replaced

NBN Co reshuffle sees CTO replaced
Bogged 4WD behind 19-hour NT internet outage

Bogged 4WD behind 19-hour NT internet outage
The IT flaw that left an Aussie natsec agency base open to attack

The IT flaw that left an Aussie natsec agency base open to attack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?