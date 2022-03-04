KPMG Australia creates CDO role

KPMG Australia has appointed John Munnelly to the newly created position of chief digital officer.

The new role will see Munnelly manage the professional services firm technology agenda and sit on the KPMG Australia’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Munnelly will report directly to KPMG Australia CEO Andrew Yates, and commenced the new role at the start of March.

iTnews understands Munnelly first point of business will be to align all KPMG Australia’s offerings and consolidate its approach to market.

This will closely be followed by a digital transformation program of its own internal business.

Yates said Thursday’s announcement marks “an important change for our firm” that “recognises the rapid increase and pace of technology transformation in the market and in our own business.

“Our clients are facing significant digital challenges, and John will be responsible for ensuring we are optimally placed to support them now, and into the future,” Yates said.

“Key to John’s role will be a focus on enhancing our technology employee value proposition.”

Munnelly added “technology has been the core driver behind most business transformation initiatives for decades” and is “excited to take on this new challenge as KPMG Australia’s first CDO”.

“It is more important than ever before that we communicate our technology story externally, to help clients get ahead of the change in their industries and organisations.

“I’m also looking forward to helping to enhance the technology skills and career paths of our people and leading our firm’s own ambitious technology agenda.”

Munnelly first joined KPMG via the 2015 acquisition of the tech firm Hands-On Systems where Munnelly was the chief executive.

He eventually became a KPMG partner in 2017, taking a senior position in the firm’s management consulting division.

Prior to his time with KPMG, Munnelly also was the CEO of KPMG-owned enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting software Wiise before taking on the executive director role in 2018.

Munnelly was also chairman of the board for non-for-profit Supertee for close to a year and a half.