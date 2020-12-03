Kmart Australia selects new e-commerce platform

Kmart Australia selects new e-commerce platform

Strikes deal with Commercetools.

Kmart Australia will begin upgrading its e-commerce software after selecting Commercetools as its new platform. 

The Commercetools platform will provide a “modern, future proof and scalable approach to commerce that will enable the retailer to meet the increased demands of online shopping," the vendor said.  

It covers a range of products including the Commercetools’ category management, carts/orders management and customer management solutions.

The platform also includes an interface that lets Kmart manage product data, orders, and customer data for all retail channels.  

A relatively new vendor in the Australian market, Commercetools said it advocates for a microservices, API-first, cloud-based, and headless e-commerce architecture for online retail environments.

“As we bring the new platform to market, we look forward to providing better personalisation and categorisation capabilities to our commerce experience," Kmart Australia's general manager of digital technology Vicki Miller said 

