Judo Bank's CISO departs

Judo Bank’s chief information security officer Glen Appleby has left after three years with the Australian challenger bank.

Appleby officially left last month, and Judo Bank has commenced its search for a replacement.

It stated via LinkedIn that the new CISO will be responsible for maintaining Judo’s end-to-end cyber intelligence and security operations.

“This includes strategy, security architecture, cyber risk and intelligence, security operations, program management, governance and identity and access management,” it stated.

The new CISO will lead the design and implementation of the bank’s information security strategy and framework to maintain its digital safeguards.

Part of the role also includes creating a cyber crisis management framework and overseeing Judo’s security operations centre.

The new CISO will report directly to the chief operating officer, Lisa Frazier.

Frazier joined Judo from US bank Wells Fargo where she spent almost three years as chief innovation officer.

Frazier was appointed this past April, taking on Judo's technology agenda after co-founder and chief financial officer Chris Bayliss stepped down as interim COO.

Bayliss had earlier taken responsibility for delivering Judo’s technology roadmap after co-founder Alex Twigg stepped aside as chief information officer last year.