iTnews Benchmark Awards ceremony moving to June 15

By on
iTnews Benchmark Awards ceremony moving to June 15

Sydney event returning to shine a light on standout Australian IT projects.

The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards ceremony is moving to June 15, 2022, in response to the current Covid situation.

The gala dinner, to be hosted by KPMG at its Barangaroo offices in Sydney, will be the first in two years to bring the finalists together in person to shine a light on the nation’s standout IT projects.

Guests will learn which of their peers' projects in government, healthcare, finance, agriculture, logistics, industrial and consumer sectors won the judges’ highest praise.

They will also have an opportunity to talk about the value they have delivered to government, industry and the public.

The event will provide a snapshot of where Australian IT leaders and their teams have focused their attention since early 2020, when many were dealing with Covid-related digital projects.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards ceremony has previously hosted IT leaders and practitioners from the likes of Airservices Australia, Australia Post, Carsales, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deakin University, Reserve Bank of Australia, Transport for NSW and many other organisations.

This year’s finalists will receive tickets to the ceremony, and additional tickets will be released in the leadup to the event once capacity limits are confirmed.

Finalists will be announced on the iTnews website in late March with a series of videos showcasing the projects.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
itnews benchmark awards projects

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use
Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion
NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December

NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?