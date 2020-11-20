IP Australia CIO jumps to Pegasystems

Australia's intellectual property rights agency is searching for a new chief information officer after its former IT chief Rob Bollard made the jump to Pegasystems.

Bollard joined the software company as director, industrial principal of public sector for the Asia Pacific in September, after almost two decades spent at IP Australia.

He spent two-and-a-half years as CIO and general manager of IP Australia’s innovation and technology group, as well as a further 16 years in various other roles at the agency.

This included more than three years as general manager of the 'rights in one' program - which overhauled the agency's ageing trademarks administration system and business futures.

Bollard also spent three years as the director of business process improvement and general manager of the customer operations group.

The incoming CIO will oversee IP Australia’s IT direction, including its 2022 IT strategy which will set the agency’s “direction for technology capability” at the agency.

Reporting to IP Australia’s policy and corporate division deputy director-general, the SES Band 1 level executive is also expected to be the “authoritative source of advice” on cyber security.

The successful applicant will be an experienced, “forward thinking” leader, who “demonstrates passion and deep subject matter expertise in strategic ICT service delivery risks”.

Graeme Jones is currently acting in the CIO and innovation and technology group general manager role.