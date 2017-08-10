Intel to build autonomous car fleet

Intel processing power will be part of autonomous driving systems on the 2018 Audi A8.

Chip giant Intel intends to build a fleet of autonomous cars this year through its recently acquired Mobileye subsidiary.

The first cars with Mobileye's computer vision, surround sensing, and mapping technology will be deployed later this year for testing in Europe, the United States, and Israel, Intel said.

They will be rated as level 4 by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards organisation, and defined as having high driving automation - one level below the SAE L5 full driving automation classification.

Multipe car brands and types will be used to demonstrate the Intel/Mobileye hybrid technology, eventually creating a test fleet of over 100 vehicles.

"The test fleet will allow the hybrid solution based on Mobileye and Intel technology to be demonstrated to current and prospective customers in a real-world landscape, and also serve as a base to interact directly with regulators," Amnon Shashua, chief executive of MobileEye, said in a statement.

"It will also showcase novel concepts of mapping and safety validation, which are both geared toward scalability."

Intel said the trials were not aimed at replacing car makers' own driverless activities, but rather were to assist them in delivering vehicles faster at lower cost. It believes the data collected from testing will result in signficant cost savings for car makers.

German car makers BMW and Audi/VAG are already working with Intel and Mobileye on autonomous vehicles.

Intel faces competition from other chip vendors such as Nvidia in the driverless cars arena.

Nvidia has struck deals with Toyota and Volvo to develop artificial intelligence-based driver assistance systems, with the aim of producing produce fully autonomous vehicles.

Google and ride-sharing company Uber are also working on self-driving cars, as is electric vehicle maker Tesla.