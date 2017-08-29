Inside the govt's quiet achiever IT transformation

You’re far more likely to hear about the #Censusfails and Centrelink robo-debts of government IT than successful tech overhauls, but there’s one initiative that is slowly but surely transforming the face of the Australian public service.

It was born from rocky beginnings: what started out as a WordPress-based initiative to bring agency websites into the digital age has morphed into what could turn out to be one of the biggest success stories in government IT.

In March 2010, the Department of Finance launched Govspace. The intention was to provide central website infrastructure for agencies that was cheap, fast, and easy to deploy and manage.

It was a bold initiative aimed at reducing the big dollars being spent with digital agencies or internal IT teams, as well as the lack of capability within other agencies to use open source technologies to build websites.

The WordPress-based Govspace was great for simple websites, but less so for more complex platforms. Agencies also didn't always have the capacity to consider moving platforms - and everything that comes with that - when keeping the lights on was a more pressing concern.

But Govspace's real downfall, according to APS insiders, was that the government decided to mandate the platform as the default content management system (CMS) across government.

Take-up of the platform stagnated after about 12 months, meaning it only counted around 31 agencies and 114 websites when Finance ditched it in August last year.

However, a successor was already waiting in the wings; for several years Finance had been working on the build of another potential whole-of-government standard for websites, this time based on the open source Drupal platform.

“We thought ‘what if we built a platform with better tech and better tools and better efficiency, but the real point was to smash down the walls between all digital teams in government?’,” Finance assistant secretary and GovCMS lead Sharyn Clarkson told iTnews on the sidelines of the Acquia Engage conference.

“Sure we could save a lot of money … but we really thought there were so many pain points that we could take away from agencies and inflict that pain on ourselves.

“We went through all the pain of security, accreditation, templates, standards. That could then free up those teams that were keeping the lights on and managing multiple platforms to do some of the things they wanted to do.”

Starting small and iterating

The team decided to start small and work out if their idea was viable. The first thing they did was implement an agile culture, which helped free up some seed funding for the GovCMS project.

Finance at the time was looking after seven whole-of-government IT products, and Clarkson's team was allocated “a little pot of money” that was only sufficient to bring one of these products up to date every year “using waterfall methods and a lot of red tape”.

Going agile meant within a year, all seven of these whole-of-gov products were up to date, and that money could be used for something else - specifically GovCMS.

Within the next 12 months, a business case was built, a cost benefit analysis was completed, an agile implementation path was drafted, and Finance was in the market for open tender.

A pilot was launched with a handful of agencies to hone business processes, and in March 2015 GovCMS officially came to be.

Many of the tricky areas - like security, controls, certification - had already been navigated with Govspace and australia.gov.au, which is similarly Drupal-based, making that part of the journey a lot smoother.

GovCMS is currently certified for unclassified data, but is about to move to unclassified with a dissemination limiting marker (DLM) classification. Two full time security workers are dedicated to the platform, and it has triple redundancy - two failovers in AWS and daily backups to Sliced Tech in Canberra.

“Often in government we try to change things at a really massive level, and then we fail and we get discouraged and we’re not willing to get involved to try to change things again,” Clarkson said.

“I really think one of the skills we are missing in government is ‘start small’... and [another is] how to iterate. These two skills alone can generate a huge amount of change.”

The program was founded on three core tenets: make it easier for people to collaborate and innovate than it is for them not to; create once, publish everywhere; and create once, and share the functionality with everyone.

Interest flooded in. Clarkson’s small team soon found themselves overwhelmed with requests from agencies, with little but word of mouth to market the platform.

“We didn’t know when we embarked on this how successful it would be,” she said.

At current standing, there are 155 sites on GovCMS and 21 in active development, spanning 57 separate agencies across seven jurisdictions.

There are “hundreds in the pipeline”, according to Clarkson, including Defence, which brings one of the biggest website portfolios to the program.

“We have a marketing budget of zero. We managed to scrape together enough for 10 polo shirts with ‘ask me about GovCMS’ on them,” Clarkson said.

“But we are yet to have approached our first agency. Everything that has come through has done so on word of mouth.”

GovCMS vs Govspace

Clarkson believes the decision not to force agencies to move to GovCMS has had a big role to play in its success so far.

“The last time the government mandated a whole-of-government content management system it got to 114 sites after four years. And none of them were the major government sites,” she said.

“This platform is a long way ahead of that already, and what we found is that governing - and not controlling - has led to spectacularly better outcomes.”

The government did, however, try twice to mandate GovCMS, but was met with fierce resistance, she revealed.

“They’d seen that it was working, and wanted everyone to be on the platform. We fought tooth and nail to stop that happening,” Clarkson said.

“We wanted to build a platform that was so great people wanted to be there. We did not want people coming because they had to. It turned out to be the right decision because we’ve now surpassed that last mandate.”

An API-driven future

It may not seem possible in any near future given the current state of the government’s biggest transaction systems, but Clarkson is sowing the seeds for a whole-of-government API-driven future.

She recognises there is “a lot of fundamental work [needed] before we can get there”, but argues a long-term view is necessary to ensure agencies make decisions that put them on the right path.

An IT ecosystem where open APIs allow government systems to interact with each other as well as private sector products would enable the public sector to create "really great user journeys" for citizens.

“We have a vision that’s not realisable yet, but it’s where content and transaction systems driven by APIs can be brought together on the fly, with personalisation wrapped around that - and perhaps identity if you need an authenticated experience - to provide completely personalised user journeys for a citizen,” Clarkson said.

The team has already started laying down some groundwork for this vision, last year announcing the GovCMS government as an API service, powered by Acquia.

It allows GovCMS operators as well as external platforms to share and update content automatically across multiple sites.

"We’ve got some gaps. We haven’t got all the pieces yet, but if we at least know that when we choose systems, we must choose systems that are API enabled, we can make the right decisions so we can realise that aspiration,” Clarkson said.