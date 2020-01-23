ING Australia snares new CIO from Westpac's BT Financial Group

By on
ING Australia snares new CIO from Westpac's BT Financial Group

As local tech chief promoted to global chief data officer.

Westpac’s loss has become ING’s gain, with the Dutch-headquartered direct banking giant appointing Linda Da Silva as its new chief information officer after she jumped following a 12 year stint with Australia’s oldest bank.

Most recently CIO of BT Financial Group, the appointment came as Westpac announced the appointment of former ANZ chief executive and Barclays chairman John MacFarlane as its new chairman as the bank continues casting for a new head in the wake of the AUSTRAC debacle.

Da Silva’s appointment as technology lead at ING comes at a pivotal time for the pioneer of online-only banking in Australia, with the start of the open banking regime slated to start later this year, opening the way for customers to more openly contest and migrate accounts and loans.

ING has over the last decade carved out a more than respectable slice of the mortgage market by offering fast turnaround times on mortgage applications coupled with highly competitive rates to snare online savvy customers frustrated with more clunky experiences at the big four.

Da Silva takes over from ING Australia’s previous CIO Ani Paul who has now become ING’s global chief data officer based in Amsterdam.

Global banks with strong digital presence and execution in the Australian market are highly appealing as a career move for tech chiefs in the business lines of main street banks because they offer the opportunity to take on wider and more senior roles internationally without changing brands.

ING Australia’s chief executive Uday Sareen said Da Silva’s appointment coincided with the business growing strongly and scaling its digital capability across products and services.

 “She has the experience and skills to help accelerate our digital transformation and further differentiate our offering to customers,” Sareen said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
barclays bt bt financial group finance financeit ing john macfarlane strategy westpac

Most Read Articles

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019
NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres

NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres
Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year

Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year
Google adds IBM Power to its cloud

Google adds IBM Power to its cloud
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?