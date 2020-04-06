IKEA store operator buys startup to boost virtual home decorating tools

By on
IKEA store operator buys startup to boost virtual home decorating tools

Snaps up Geomagical Labs to give customers more options when trying out furniture.

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, has bought Geomagical Labs so it can use the US startup's technology to give customers more options when trying out furniture in a virtual version of their homes.

Ingka Group, which operates in 30 markets around the world, said it would integrate the US firm's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its website and an app it began rolling out in 2019.

"The company's AI applications make it easy for consumers to capture and decorate photorealistic 3D representations of their home spaces in minutes, anywhere they are, with everyday smartphones," Ingka said.

IKEA launched an augmented reality app in 2017 in which customers can already try out IKEA furniture in their home setting.

Using Geomagical Lab's technology, the new shopping app will also allow users to move around or even throw out their own furniture in the virtual setting.

Ingka, which declined to say what it paid for the US company, bought odd-jobs online platform TaskRabbit in 2017.

The latest acquisition is part of a broader shift towards more digital services and to more smaller inner-city stores in an effort to adapt to rapidly changing shopping habits.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud coronavirus hardware ikea software

Most Read Articles

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely
Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200

Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200
Australia launches COVID-19 app, WhatsApp chat

Australia launches COVID-19 app, WhatsApp chat
Aussie Broadband rallies industry behind NBN Co

Aussie Broadband rallies industry behind NBN Co
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?