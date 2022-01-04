iiNet says data centre cooling system 'malfunctioned' on Christmas Day

By on
iiNet says data centre cooling system 'malfunctioned' on Christmas Day

Took time to bring servers online and clear email backlog.

iiNet has attributed an email and web hosting server outage that started on Christmas Day to a cooling system “malfunction” in its Perth data centre on a day of extreme heat.

As reported by iTnews, the company’s own website, customer email servers and virtual private server (VPS) hosting were all impacted by what was described at the time as a “data centre issue” caused by the weather.

Western Australia sweltered through its hottest Christmas Day on record, according to news reports.

iiNet customers reported as recently as the weekend that email services, in particular, had been slow to recover from the incident.

An iiNet spokesperson told iTnews that the incident was caused by a failure of the data centre’s cooling system.

“In the afternoon of December 25, the extreme heat in Western Australia resulted in several servers shutting down and loss of connectivity after the cooling system malfunctioned at the iiNet data centre.” the spokesperson said.

“The iiNet website, iiNet domain email services and the iiNet customer call centre were affected.

“Customer services were restored early on the morning of December 27. 

“However, iiNet email customers may have experienced some email delays over the following days as the email backlog was cleared.”

iiNet-provided internet and mobile services were not impacted by the issue.

iiNet previously had issues with its Perth data centre in 2015 due to heatwave conditions, and in 2018 due to site power loss.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
airconditioning christmas day data centre email failure hardware iinet outage telco/isp vps

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars
Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug

Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug
The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?