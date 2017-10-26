IBM has a new Australian boss

By on
IBM has a new Australian boss
David La Rose

Kerry Purcell moves overseas.

IBM has appointed company veteran David La Rose to run its Australian and New Zealand operations as its new managing director.

La Rose replaces Kerry Purcell, who spent almost three years in the role.

Purcell is returning to Japan - where he led IBM global business services for three-and-a-half years to 2015 - to take on an unspecified executive role.

IBM's new local boss first joined IBM in 1993 in a sales and business analyst role, and has worked in executive positions for the company across the world since then.

La Rose was most recently the vice president of enterprise sales for IBM's Asia Pacific region, based out of Singapore.

IBM's local office has undergone restructuring in recent years as the business shifts more towards cloud computing and cognitive technologies. Its headcount dropped by more than 1000 people in its last financial year.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
david la rose ibm kerry purcell strategy

Most Read Articles

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service
The Iconic ditches QA from software dev

The Iconic ditches QA from software dev
Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business

Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business
NBN Co turns to G.fast to entice business

NBN Co turns to G.fast to entice business
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?